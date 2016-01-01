See All Nurse Practitioners in Amarillo, TX
Kayla Mabery, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Kayla Mabery, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX. 

Kayla Mabery works at Amarillo STAT Care in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Amarillo STAT Care
    6014 S Western St Ste 2002, Amarillo, TX 79110 (806) 553-2728
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm

  Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Allergies
Asthma
Birth Control
Allergies
Asthma
Birth Control

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1760862866
    Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
