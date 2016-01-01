Kayla Lesher, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kayla Lesher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kayla Lesher, APRN
Kayla Lesher, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3813 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40213 Directions (502) 510-6025
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710585781
Kayla Lesher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
