See All Nurse Practitioners in Red Bay, AL
Kayla Humphries, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kayla Humphries, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kayla Humphries, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Red Bay, AL. 

Kayla Humphries works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Red Bay, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keller Family Practice
    221 Hospital Rd, Red Bay, AL 35582 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 356-8907
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kayla Humphries?

    Apr 30, 2020
    Takes ample time to answer questions and ask questions, friendly, informative. Good follow up. Good staff. Clean facility. Best experience with a medical professional in my 33 years living. Highly recommend
    Joshua & Morgan Brewer — Apr 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kayla Humphries, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kayla Humphries, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kayla Humphries to family and friends

    Kayla Humphries' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kayla Humphries

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kayla Humphries, CRNP.

    About Kayla Humphries, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487079711
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kayla Humphries, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kayla Humphries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kayla Humphries has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kayla Humphries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kayla Humphries works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Red Bay, AL. View the full address on Kayla Humphries’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Kayla Humphries. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kayla Humphries.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kayla Humphries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kayla Humphries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kayla Humphries, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.