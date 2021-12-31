See All Family Doctors in Spooner, WI
Kayla Hertenstein, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kayla Hertenstein, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spooner, WI. 

Kayla Hertenstein works at Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic in Spooner, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic
    1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Kayla Hertenstein, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1336764711
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

Frequently Asked Questions

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.