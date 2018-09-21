Kayla Ferrari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kayla Ferrari, PA-C
Overview
Kayla Ferrari, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Ana, CA.
Locations
- 1 2720 S Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (323) 889-7830
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
This girl is fantastic. She was friendly, warm and compassionate. I had a nasal infection and she prescribed the right antibiotic. Within 3 days my nose began healing fantastically as she predicted. And she even called me on day 3 just to check in with me just to make sure I was feeling better! Friggin awesome! Thanks Doc! <3 JPH
About Kayla Ferrari, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760863443
Frequently Asked Questions
Kayla Ferrari accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kayla Ferrari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kayla Ferrari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kayla Ferrari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kayla Ferrari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kayla Ferrari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.