Kayla Ferrari, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Overview

Kayla Ferrari, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Ana, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2720 S Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 889-7830
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kayla Ferrari, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760863443
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kayla Ferrari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kayla Ferrari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Kayla Ferrari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kayla Ferrari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kayla Ferrari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kayla Ferrari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

