Kayla Del Rio, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Kayla Del Rio, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS. 

Kayla Del Rio works at KU School Of Medicine in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ku Im - Midtown
    1001 N MINNEAPOLIS ST, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 293-1840
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kayla Del Rio, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487060216
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kayla Del Rio, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kayla Del Rio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kayla Del Rio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kayla Del Rio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kayla Del Rio works at KU School Of Medicine in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Kayla Del Rio’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kayla Del Rio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kayla Del Rio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kayla Del Rio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kayla Del Rio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

