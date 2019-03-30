Kay Moreland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kay Moreland, NP
Overview
Kay Moreland, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Maria, CA.
Kay Moreland works at
Locations
-
1
Okerblom Voegele and Hole MD A Professional Corp.1145 E Clark Ave Ste F, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 934-5140
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kay Moreland?
Kay is amazing! She really takes time with her patients and genuinely cares!
About Kay Moreland, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790837912
Frequently Asked Questions
Kay Moreland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Kay Moreland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kay Moreland.
