Kay Love, FNP

Family Medicine
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Kay Love, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. 

Kay Love works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Speedway in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Speedway
    7752 Gateway Ln NW Ste 100, Concord, NC 28027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1221
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    About Kay Love, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1154666402
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kay Love, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kay Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kay Love has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kay Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kay Love works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Speedway in Concord, NC. View the full address on Kay Love’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kay Love. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kay Love.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kay Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kay Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

