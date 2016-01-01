Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kay Harris using Healthline FindCare.
Kay Harris, APRN
Overview
Kay Harris, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR.
Kay Harris works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Neurosurgery Clinic - Hot Springs1 Mercy Ln Ste 502, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
About Kay Harris, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1447484860
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
