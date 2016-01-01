Dr. Kay Hardee, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kay Hardee, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kay Hardee, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Valrico, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Troy State University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1806 Main St, Valrico, FL 33594 Directions (813) 681-1266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kay Hardee, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1366540957
Education & Certifications
- Troy State University
Dr. Hardee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardee.
