Kay Butchko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kay Butchko, MS
Overview
Kay Butchko, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tulsa, OK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1536 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120 Directions (918) 295-0202
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kay Butchko?
She saved my life. I started seeing her when I was at my lowest, and she helped me value my life. I would recommend anyone to see her.
About Kay Butchko, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1639108806
Frequently Asked Questions
Kay Butchko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kay Butchko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kay Butchko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kay Butchko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kay Butchko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kay Butchko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.