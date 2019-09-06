Kay Ackerman-Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kay Ackerman-Martin, LPCC
Overview
Kay Ackerman-Martin, LPCC is a Counselor in Columbus, OH.
Locations
- 1 1500 W 3rd Ave Ste 124, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 487-0785
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Kay for a very long time during which she helped me through some very difficult days. She's easy to talk to, very wise, and helps you get to the root of your issues. She's empathetic and inspirational, a whole host of terrific things, but above all, she cares and it shows.
About Kay Ackerman-Martin, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1356489587
