Kavita Lohano, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Kavita Lohano, PA is a Physician Assistant in New Albany, IN. 

Kavita Lohano works at Optum - Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    American Health Network of Indiana LLC
    4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 941-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Jan 25, 2021
    I have been type-2 Diabetic for 20 years and have controlled with diet. Disease has progressed to point where I could not. I scheduled an appointment with Kavita and in one visit she had a plan to turn things around. She also picked up on an irregular heart beat and did an EKG. She was concerned and insisted I go to my cardiologist. Turns out one of my three bypass grafts had collapsed and was 100% occluded. I am now being treated for that. I credit Kavita with good listening and quick action. If you are tired of being brushed off or receiving canned answers, I would recommend Kavita without hesitation.
    About Kavita Lohano, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1356987226
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kavita Lohano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kavita Lohano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kavita Lohano works at Optum - Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Kavita Lohano’s profile.

    Kavita Lohano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kavita Lohano.

