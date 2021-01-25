Kavita Lohano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kavita Lohano, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kavita Lohano, PA is a Physician Assistant in New Albany, IN.
Kavita Lohano works at
Locations
American Health Network of Indiana LLC4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 941-4500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been type-2 Diabetic for 20 years and have controlled with diet. Disease has progressed to point where I could not. I scheduled an appointment with Kavita and in one visit she had a plan to turn things around. She also picked up on an irregular heart beat and did an EKG. She was concerned and insisted I go to my cardiologist. Turns out one of my three bypass grafts had collapsed and was 100% occluded. I am now being treated for that. I credit Kavita with good listening and quick action. If you are tired of being brushed off or receiving canned answers, I would recommend Kavita without hesitation.
About Kavita Lohano, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1356987226
Frequently Asked Questions
Kavita Lohano accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kavita Lohano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kavita Lohano works at
