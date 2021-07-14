Katy Shurilla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katy Shurilla, PA-C
Overview
Katy Shurilla, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Youngstown, OH.
Katy Shurilla works at
Locations
Hometown Urgent Care1305 BOARDMAN POLAND RD, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 629-2300
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Katy Shurilla, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538304381
Frequently Asked Questions
Katy Shurilla accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katy Shurilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Katy Shurilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katy Shurilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katy Shurilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katy Shurilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.