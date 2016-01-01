See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Katy Robinette, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Katy Robinette, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Katy Robinette works at Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians
    4402 Shipyard Blvd Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 240-9893
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Katy Robinette, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1295010551
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katy Robinette, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katy Robinette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katy Robinette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Katy Robinette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katy Robinette works at Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Katy Robinette’s profile.

    Katy Robinette has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katy Robinette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katy Robinette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katy Robinette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
