Katy Johnson, PA-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Katy Johnson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They graduated from Emory University - Atlanta, Georgia and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.

Katy Johnson works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick
    Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick
5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470
(910) 240-9831
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Katy Johnson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1043505092
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University - Atlanta, Georgia
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Grand Strand Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katy Johnson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katy Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katy Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katy Johnson works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. View the full address on Katy Johnson’s profile.

    Katy Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katy Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katy Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katy Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.