Katy Holder, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katy Holder, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. 

Katy Holder works at Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian
    222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7325
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian
    2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • West Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Katy listen to everything you say. She explain very clear everything you ask. She is so compassionate. She show the love for the patients. She is very nice. and understands your situation, and try to find the solution for it.
    Marina A — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Katy Holder, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427143346
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katy Holder, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katy Holder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katy Holder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Katy Holder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Katy Holder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katy Holder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katy Holder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katy Holder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

