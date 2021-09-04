Katy Hassan, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katy Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katy Hassan, PA
Katy Hassan, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Northwestern Memorial Hospital251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a sore throat for a yr and neither my PCP or a local ENT could figure it out, after 3 antibiotics someone in the ER told me to try a university hosp. I scheduled to see Katy and even before my visit she was calling me to tell me she saw my CAT scan and thought that I may have throat cancer. The next day I was having a biopsy with her and by Friday I was diagnosed. She saved my life, there’s no doubt of that in my mind. I can’t say enough good things about her.
