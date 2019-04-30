See All Nurse Practitioners in Cumming, GA
Katy Hanaford, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Overview

Katy Hanaford, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Cumming, GA. 

Katy Hanaford works at Windermere Medical Group in Cumming, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Windermere Medical Group
    3850 Windermere Pkwy Ste 105, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 455-2800
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 30, 2019
    Great visit she really took her time with me went over all my concerns and made me feel very comfortable. I will definitely be back! The office staff was also very friendly.
    — Apr 30, 2019
    About Katy Hanaford, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104298371
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katy Hanaford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katy Hanaford works at Windermere Medical Group in Cumming, GA. View the full address on Katy Hanaford’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Katy Hanaford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katy Hanaford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katy Hanaford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katy Hanaford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

