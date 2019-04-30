Katy Hanaford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katy Hanaford, FNP-C
Overview
Katy Hanaford, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Cumming, GA.
Katy Hanaford works at
Locations
Windermere Medical Group3850 Windermere Pkwy Ste 105, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 455-2800Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:30pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit she really took her time with me went over all my concerns and made me feel very comfortable. I will definitely be back! The office staff was also very friendly.
About Katy Hanaford, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104298371
Katy Hanaford works at
2 patients have reviewed Katy Hanaford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katy Hanaford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katy Hanaford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katy Hanaford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.