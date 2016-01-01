Katrina Zlataric has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katrina Zlataric, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katrina Zlataric, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Katrina Zlataric works at
Locations
-
1
Psychcare Consultants Research5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 350, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-4333
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Katrina Zlataric, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407918386
Katrina Zlataric accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katrina Zlataric has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
