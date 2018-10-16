See All Nurse Practitioners in Glendale, AZ
Katrina Spradling, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katrina Spradling, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, AZ. 

Katrina Spradling works at Wellness & Prevention Center in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellness & Prevention Center
    5700 W Olive Ave Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 387-3705
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Katrina Spradling, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902192784
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katrina Spradling, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina Spradling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katrina Spradling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Katrina Spradling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katrina Spradling works at Wellness & Prevention Center in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Katrina Spradling’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Katrina Spradling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Spradling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Spradling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Spradling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

