Katrina McNeal, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Katrina McNeal, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Mount Dora, FL. 

Katrina McNeal works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Mount Dora in Mount Dora, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Mount Dora
    19735 US Highway 441 Fl 1, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 607-6153

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Katrina McNeal, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518510965
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Katrina McNeal, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina McNeal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katrina McNeal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Katrina McNeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katrina McNeal works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Mount Dora in Mount Dora, FL. View the full address on Katrina McNeal’s profile.

Katrina McNeal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina McNeal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina McNeal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina McNeal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.