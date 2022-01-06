See All Acupuncturists in Pasadena, CA
Katrina Lake, LAC

Acupuncture
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Katrina Lake, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Pasadena, CA. 

Katrina Lake works at Lake Acupuncture, Inc. in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lake Acupuncture, Inc.
    566 El Dorado St Ste 102, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 823-2809

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Acupuncture
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Herbal Medicine Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Energy Technique Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Women's Health And Wellness Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 06, 2022
    Katrina is truly wonderful! I sought her care throughout my IVF cycle and FET. IVF can be a stressful journey but Katrina was calming and supportive throughout, and I always left acupuncture treatments feeling more relaxed. She’s attentive, knowledgeable, and tailored my treatment to the needs of the week. Now pregnant, I am continuing acupuncture with her to help relieve nausea, and I look forward to my appointments. If you are seeking acupuncture, I recommend Katrina highly!
    About Katrina Lake, LAC

    Specialties
    • Acupuncture
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477701647
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katrina Lake, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katrina Lake has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katrina Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katrina Lake works at Lake Acupuncture, Inc. in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Katrina Lake’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Katrina Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Lake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

