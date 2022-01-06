Katrina Lake, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katrina Lake, LAC
Katrina Lake, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Pasadena, CA.
Lake Acupuncture, Inc.566 El Dorado St Ste 102, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 823-2809
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Katrina is truly wonderful! I sought her care throughout my IVF cycle and FET. IVF can be a stressful journey but Katrina was calming and supportive throughout, and I always left acupuncture treatments feeling more relaxed. She’s attentive, knowledgeable, and tailored my treatment to the needs of the week. Now pregnant, I am continuing acupuncture with her to help relieve nausea, and I look forward to my appointments. If you are seeking acupuncture, I recommend Katrina highly!
- Acupuncture
- English
Katrina Lake has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katrina Lake accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katrina Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Katrina Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Lake.
