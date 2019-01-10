Katrina Hirsig, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina Hirsig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katrina Hirsig, NP
Overview
Katrina Hirsig, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Osos, CA.
Katrina Hirsig works at
Locations
Medical Clinic at Bayview2238 Bayview Heights Dr Ste G, Los Osos, CA 93402 Directions (805) 534-1305Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She takes the time to listen to your concerns. She makes sure that all your questions are answered. Any test and referrals are quickly processed and she calls in a very timely fashion. I highly recommend Katrina!
About Katrina Hirsig, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center

