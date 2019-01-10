See All Nurse Practitioners in Los Osos, CA
Katrina Hirsig, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Katrina Hirsig, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Osos, CA. 

Katrina Hirsig works at Medical Clinic at Bayview in Los Osos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic at Bayview
    2238 Bayview Heights Dr Ste G, Los Osos, CA 93402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 534-1305
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 10, 2019
    She takes the time to listen to your concerns. She makes sure that all your questions are answered. Any test and referrals are quickly processed and she calls in a very timely fashion. I highly recommend Katrina!
    — Jan 10, 2019
    About Katrina Hirsig, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1366797995
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katrina Hirsig, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina Hirsig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katrina Hirsig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katrina Hirsig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katrina Hirsig works at Medical Clinic at Bayview in Los Osos, CA. View the full address on Katrina Hirsig’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Katrina Hirsig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Hirsig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Hirsig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Hirsig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

