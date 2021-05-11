See All Physicians Assistants in Berrien Springs, MI
Katrina Hamel, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katrina Hamel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Berrien Springs, MI. 

Katrina Hamel works at University Medical Specialties in Berrien Springs, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Medical Specialties
    9045 US Highway 31 Ste A, Berrien Springs, MI 49103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
  • Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 11, 2021
    She diagnosed my problem twice, immediately, with complete accuracy.
    Jeffrey Hainey — May 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katrina Hamel, PA
    About Katrina Hamel, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194075002
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katrina Hamel, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina Hamel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katrina Hamel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katrina Hamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katrina Hamel works at University Medical Specialties in Berrien Springs, MI. View the full address on Katrina Hamel’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Katrina Hamel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Hamel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Hamel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Hamel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

