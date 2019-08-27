Katrina Fernandez, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katrina Fernandez, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katrina Fernandez, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5310 Rapid Run Rd Ste 201, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Directions (513) 215-0290
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katrina Fernandez?
First let’s start with the staff they are amazing friendly funny very nice Nurse practitioner Fernandez is the sweetest person you’ll meet so friendly so personable she listens to talk to you I would recommend her to anyone looking for a new doctor
About Katrina Fernandez, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912307091
Frequently Asked Questions
Katrina Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Katrina Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katrina Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Katrina Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.