Katrina Eleftheropoulos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katrina Eleftheropoulos, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katrina Eleftheropoulos, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Katrina Eleftheropoulos works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Primary Care12311 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 262-7211
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katrina Eleftheropoulos?
Katrina is amazing!! She went above and beyond to help answer my health questions and was friendly and personable.
About Katrina Eleftheropoulos, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477897338
Frequently Asked Questions
Katrina Eleftheropoulos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katrina Eleftheropoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katrina Eleftheropoulos works at
16 patients have reviewed Katrina Eleftheropoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Eleftheropoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Eleftheropoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Eleftheropoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.