Katrina Eleftheropoulos, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (16)
Overview

Katrina Eleftheropoulos, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Katrina Eleftheropoulos works at Ascension Medical Group St Vincent s in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Primary Care
    12311 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 262-7211
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Apr 01, 2021
    Katrina is amazing!! She went above and beyond to help answer my health questions and was friendly and personable.
    Apr 01, 2021
    About Katrina Eleftheropoulos, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477897338
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katrina Eleftheropoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katrina Eleftheropoulos works at Ascension Medical Group St Vincent s in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Katrina Eleftheropoulos’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Katrina Eleftheropoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Eleftheropoulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Eleftheropoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Eleftheropoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

