Katrina Cypcar, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Katrina Cypcar, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katrina Cypcar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bend, OR. 

Katrina Cypcar works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research
    2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-3344
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Diseases
Injuries
Musculoskeletal Pain
Chronic Diseases
Injuries
Musculoskeletal Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Majoris Health Systems
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • Oregon Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2021
    She is very thorough and takes her time with her patients. My husband is under her care and she's been the best he's ever had.
    Gina M — Jan 19, 2021
    Photo: Katrina Cypcar, PA-C
    About Katrina Cypcar, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285030023
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Appalachian State
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katrina Cypcar, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina Cypcar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katrina Cypcar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Katrina Cypcar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katrina Cypcar works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR. View the full address on Katrina Cypcar’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Katrina Cypcar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Cypcar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Cypcar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Cypcar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

