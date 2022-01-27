See All Clinical Psychologists in Agawam, MA
Katrin Carlson, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Katrin Carlson, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Agawam, MA. 

Katrin Carlson works at Memory Support of Heritage Hall in Agawam, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memory Support of Heritage Hall
    464 Main St, Agawam, MA 01001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 592-1980

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health New England (HNE)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Carlson consistently for nearly five years and have benefited greatly from our work together. Not only is she genuinely friendly and approachable, making it very easy to feel comfortable, but she is patient, compassionate and very encouraging. Working with her is a collaborative effort and with her knowledge, guidance and support, I have gained tremendous insight into better understanding myself and have made several gains in many areas of my life for which I am very proud and incredibly grateful to her.
    SK — Jan 27, 2022
    About Katrin Carlson, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1609029313
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katrin Carlson, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrin Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katrin Carlson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katrin Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katrin Carlson works at Memory Support of Heritage Hall in Agawam, MA. View the full address on Katrin Carlson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Katrin Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrin Carlson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrin Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrin Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

