Katrin Carlson, PSY
Katrin Carlson, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Agawam, MA.
Katrin Carlson works at
Memory Support of Heritage Hall464 Main St, Agawam, MA 01001 Directions (413) 592-1980
I have been seeing Dr. Carlson consistently for nearly five years and have benefited greatly from our work together. Not only is she genuinely friendly and approachable, making it very easy to feel comfortable, but she is patient, compassionate and very encouraging. Working with her is a collaborative effort and with her knowledge, guidance and support, I have gained tremendous insight into better understanding myself and have made several gains in many areas of my life for which I am very proud and incredibly grateful to her.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
