Katlynn Nelson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katlynn Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katlynn Nelson, APRN
Overview
Katlynn Nelson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Katlynn Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth)1502 London Rd Ste 102, Duluth, MN 55812 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katlynn Nelson?
About Katlynn Nelson, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1881348381
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Katlynn Nelson using Healthline FindCare.
Katlynn Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katlynn Nelson works at
Katlynn Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katlynn Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katlynn Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katlynn Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.