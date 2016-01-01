See All Family Doctors in Duluth, MN
Katlynn Nelson, APRN

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Katlynn Nelson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Katlynn Nelson works at Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth)
    1502 London Rd Ste 102, Duluth, MN 55812

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881348381
  • Essentia Health-Deer River

Katlynn Nelson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katlynn Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katlynn Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katlynn Nelson works at Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Katlynn Nelson’s profile.

Katlynn Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katlynn Nelson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katlynn Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katlynn Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

