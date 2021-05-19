Dr. Katinka Van Der Merwe, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Der Merwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katinka Van Der Merwe, DC
Overview
Dr. Katinka Van Der Merwe, DC is a Chiropractor in Fayetteville, AR.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 22 W Colt Rd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 582-5900
Ratings & Reviews
This is the most amazing dr that i have ever come accross. She devotes her life to the study and treatment of the most painful condition known to man. She deals with patients all day who are not the easiest of people sometimes because everyone is in so much pain but she handles everyone with grace and poise and kindness and an amazing sense of humor. She has an amazing relationship with her staff as well as patients and the whole system is great everyone works well together. My daughter has had crps for 5 years and 3.5 years she could not walk or even move a toe. Today she is a happy teenager walking around and loving the life she is achieving with the help of dr katinka. I would highly recommend the Spero clinic if you have crps, eds or gastroparesis.
About Dr. Katinka Van Der Merwe, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1457570558
