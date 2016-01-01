See All Nurse Practitioners in Venice, FL
Katie Spada, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Katie Spada, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Katie Spada, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Venice, FL. 

Katie Spada works at PrimeCare Venice in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jessica Wyckoff, APRN
Jessica Wyckoff, APRN
10 (49)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    PrimeCare Venice
    1531 Tamiami Trl S Ste 703, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 676-3440
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Katie Spada?

    Photo: Katie Spada, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Katie Spada, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Katie Spada to family and friends

    Katie Spada's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Katie Spada

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katie Spada, APRN.

    About Katie Spada, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134598238
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie Spada, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Spada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katie Spada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katie Spada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Spada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Spada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Spada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Katie Spada, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.