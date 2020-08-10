See All Nurse Practitioners in Kannapolis, NC
Katie Sass, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Katie Sass, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Katie Sass, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kannapolis, NC. 

Katie Sass works at Novant Health Kannapolis Family Medicine in Kannapolis, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Kannapolis Family Medicine
    1035 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3570
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Katie Sass?

    Aug 10, 2020
    My family and I love her. She always here to listen and she shows that she cares.
    Shyeeta Gustus — Aug 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katie Sass, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Katie Sass, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Katie Sass to family and friends

    Katie Sass' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Katie Sass

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katie Sass, FNP.

    About Katie Sass, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1053978213
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie Sass, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Sass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katie Sass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katie Sass works at Novant Health Kannapolis Family Medicine in Kannapolis, NC. View the full address on Katie Sass’s profile.

    Katie Sass has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Sass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Sass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Sass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.