Katie Salvati, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katie Salvati, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.
Katie Salvati works at
Locations
Carlson Psychiatric Services3701 Union Dr, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 875-9270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely skilled & compassionate psychiatrist. Did a telehealth visit with her, and she immediately nailed down that I had ADHD on the first visit, despite an EEG test that suggested otherwise. Later, after researching EEGs for ADHD, I realized that EEGs not a substitute for professional diagnosis, in addition to the fact that I was at the exact end of the age range for the test and that it relies on being well rested (something that I never was at the time). My life and mental health has seen incredible improvement after starting treatment for ADHD, and I feel actually functional for the first time in my adult life. I was only able to have a few appointments with her, but her unmatched attention to her patients that I haven't experienced with previous psychiatrists or any psychiatrist I've been to since. She is very, very good at her job. Without her assistance, I would likely still be stuck without proper treatment, not making the progress in my life that I see today.
About Katie Salvati, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083005409
Katie Salvati accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katie Salvati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Katie Salvati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Salvati.
