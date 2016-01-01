See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Neenah, WI
Katie Ruppenthal

Orthopedic Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Katie Ruppenthal is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Neenah, WI. 

Katie Ruppenthal works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Neenah in Neenah, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthoepdic Care Neenah
    130 2nd St, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4865
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Neenah
    1516 S Commercial St, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4801
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton
    820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4802
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Katie Ruppenthal

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1316399918
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie Ruppenthal is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Ruppenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katie Ruppenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katie Ruppenthal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Ruppenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Ruppenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Ruppenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

