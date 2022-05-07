Katie Porche, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Porche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katie Porche, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katie Porche, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Katie Porche works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David Dawes MD215 Rue Fontaine, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 889-3682Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katie Porche?
Katie is a wonderful woman!!! She is a the best person I have seen regarding my mental health. I have been treated with respect with every visit. She is a very caring woman and a great listener. I struggle with anxiety and she helped me to get my medication right and I have never felt better.
About Katie Porche, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447801766
Frequently Asked Questions
Katie Porche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katie Porche accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katie Porche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katie Porche works at
14 patients have reviewed Katie Porche. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Porche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Porche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Porche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.