Katie Porche, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katie Porche, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. 

Katie Porche works at David Dawes MD in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David Dawes MD
    David Dawes MD
215 Rue Fontaine, Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 889-3682
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    May 07, 2022
    Katie is a wonderful woman!!! She is a the best person I have seen regarding my mental health. I have been treated with respect with every visit. She is a very caring woman and a great listener. I struggle with anxiety and she helped me to get my medication right and I have never felt better.
    About Katie Porche, PMHNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1447801766
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie Porche, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Porche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katie Porche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katie Porche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katie Porche works at David Dawes MD in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Katie Porche’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Katie Porche. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Porche.

