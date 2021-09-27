See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Katie Norris, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Katie Norris, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (29)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Katie Norris, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    3813 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 255-1925
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Passport Health Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Katie Norris?

    Sep 27, 2021
    Katie Norris and I clicked within my first couple of visits and believe me that's a huge deal in my book. I've been receiving care from different psychiatrists in Louisville for a long time now, and when it came time for me to change this past time, I was dreading it. I think the worst part of my depression and anxiety lies in getting the right person to help me because so many just treat people like objects instead of who they are. I would have doctor's that literally told me to force a smile on my face and get out in the sunlight and that would surely make my depression better.. Or I'd drive all the way to the other side of town go in to the waiting room for up to an hour, then be called "in office" just long enough for them to hand me my paper prescriptions and walk back out.. I could go on and on but my point is Katie has always taken time with me, she's talked to me about things outside of my illness and always has my back when I need her. I'm so thankful to have found her!!! ??
    — Sep 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katie Norris, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Katie Norris, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Katie Norris to family and friends

    Katie Norris' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Katie Norris

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katie Norris, APRN.

    About Katie Norris, APRN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679017958
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie Norris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katie Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Katie Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Norris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Katie Norris, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.