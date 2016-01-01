See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Lompoc, CA
Katie McBain, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Katie McBain, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
1 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Katie McBain, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lompoc, CA. 

Katie McBain works at SANTA BARBARA COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH in Lompoc, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Dillingham, MFT
Rhonda Dillingham, MFT
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Barbara County Probation Dept
    117 N B St, Lompoc, CA 93436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 335-0376
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Katie McBain?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katie McBain, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Katie McBain, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Katie McBain to family and friends

    Katie McBain's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Katie McBain

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katie McBain, LMFT.

    About Katie McBain, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841692431
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie McBain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katie McBain works at SANTA BARBARA COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH in Lompoc, CA. View the full address on Katie McBain’s profile.

    Katie McBain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katie McBain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie McBain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie McBain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Katie McBain, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.