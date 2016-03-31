See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Davis, CA
Katie Kurtovic, ATR-BC

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Katie Kurtovic, ATR-BC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Davis, CA. 

Katie Kurtovic works at Omnibus in Davis, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Omnibus
    2055 Anderson Rd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 758-5900
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2016
    Katie is the best therapist I have ever had. She's direct but also compassionate and empathetic, and she offers practical solutions for real-life problems. I come away from each session with a whole new perspective, and it has been tremendously helpful to me.
    Matt in Davis, CA — Mar 31, 2016
    Photo: Katie Kurtovic, ATR-BC
    About Katie Kurtovic, ATR-BC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356589550
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

