See All Nurse Practitioners in Myrtle Beach, SC
Katie Hewitt, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Katie Hewitt, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Katie Hewitt, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. 

Katie Hewitt works at Atlantic Urology Clinics in Myrtle Beach, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Urology Clinics
    4022 Postal Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 236-0000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Katie Hewitt?

    May 23, 2020
    I am so glad I called this office looking for a second opinion. Katie Hewitt has made me feel like she cares about my health more then anyone I have seen here in SC. She takes the time to talk and get all the information and couldn't be nicer! I have finally found someone I can put my trust in.
    — May 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katie Hewitt, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Katie Hewitt, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Katie Hewitt to family and friends

    Katie Hewitt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Katie Hewitt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katie Hewitt, FNP.

    About Katie Hewitt, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851535538
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie Hewitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Katie Hewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katie Hewitt works at Atlantic Urology Clinics in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Katie Hewitt’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Katie Hewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Hewitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Hewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Hewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Katie Hewitt, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.