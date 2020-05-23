Katie Hewitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Katie Hewitt, FNP
Overview
Katie Hewitt, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Locations
Atlantic Urology Clinics4022 Postal Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 236-0000
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so glad I called this office looking for a second opinion. Katie Hewitt has made me feel like she cares about my health more then anyone I have seen here in SC. She takes the time to talk and get all the information and couldn't be nicer! I have finally found someone I can put my trust in.
About Katie Hewitt, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851535538
