Katie Herrera

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katie Herrera is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Katie Herrera works at Pediatric/Adolescent Gynecology Clinic in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital Center for Obstetrics and Gynecology - Downtown Orlando
    89 W Copeland Dr Fl 3, Orlando, FL 32806 (321) 841-5281
Accepted Insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Katie Herrera

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447515739
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie Herrera is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Herrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katie Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katie Herrera works at Pediatric/Adolescent Gynecology Clinic in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Katie Herrera’s profile.

    Katie Herrera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Herrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

