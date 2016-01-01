Katie Gurskis, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Gurskis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katie Gurskis, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katie Gurskis, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorhead, MN.
Katie Gurskis works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Moorhead Clinic801 Belsly Blvd, Moorhead, MN 56560 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katie Gurskis?
About Katie Gurskis, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1669948345
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Katie Gurskis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Katie Gurskis using Healthline FindCare.
Katie Gurskis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katie Gurskis works at
Katie Gurskis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Gurskis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Gurskis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Gurskis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.