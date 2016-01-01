Katie Connelly, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Connelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katie Connelly, CNM
Overview
Katie Connelly, CNM is a Midwife in Toms River, NJ.
Katie Connelly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates413 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 290-5834
-
2
Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates475 Highway 70 Ste 101, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 290-5845
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katie Connelly?
About Katie Connelly, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1427091917
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Katie Connelly using Healthline FindCare.
Katie Connelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katie Connelly works at
Katie Connelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Connelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Connelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Connelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.