Katie Coleman, APRN

Medical Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Katie Coleman, APRN is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Katie Coleman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 972-5169

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Treatment
Bladder Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hospice Care Services Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Palliative Care Chevron Icon
Palliative Care for Cancer Chevron Icon
Palliative Care for Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Palliative Care of Gastric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Katie Coleman, APRN

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790243921
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katie Coleman, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katie Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katie Coleman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Katie Coleman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Katie Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Coleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

