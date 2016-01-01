Dr. Arroyo-Carrion accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katia Arroyo-Carrion, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katia Arroyo-Carrion, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Arroyo-Carrion works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Va Cboc4237 S Pipkin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811 Directions (863) 701-2470
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arroyo-Carrion?
About Dr. Katia Arroyo-Carrion, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1780150144
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arroyo-Carrion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arroyo-Carrion works at
Dr. Arroyo-Carrion has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo-Carrion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arroyo-Carrion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arroyo-Carrion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.