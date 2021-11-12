See All Nurse Practitioners in Bangor, ME
Kati Boucher, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Kati Boucher, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bangor, ME. 

Kati Boucher works at Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Northern Light Acadia Hospital
    268 Stillwater Ave, Bangor, ME 04401 (207) 973-6100
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Nov 12, 2021
    she really made me feel like she listened to me. I was able to talk about my problems and we found a medication that worked for me.
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1760904734
    Kati Boucher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kati Boucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kati Boucher works at Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, ME. View the full address on Kati Boucher’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kati Boucher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kati Boucher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kati Boucher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kati Boucher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

