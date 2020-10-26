Kathy Stathos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathy Stathos, LMFT
Overview
Kathy Stathos, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
- 1 9901 S Western Ave Ste 207, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 238-9766
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, knowledgeable and effective!
About Kathy Stathos, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Greek
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Stathos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathy Stathos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathy Stathos speaks Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Kathy Stathos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Stathos.
