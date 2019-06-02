Kathy Sexton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathy Sexton, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathy Sexton, LPC is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ.
Kathy Sexton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northlight Counseling Associates Inc.4121 E Valley Auto Dr Ste 122, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (602) 285-9696
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathy Sexton?
I've been attending treatment for over 5 weeks now but have only seen here 3 times. She has helped and I really like her. However, I feel like although she tells me to be seen weekly, she constantly schedules me 2-4 weeks out each time. It is also my fault, I do need to be more assertive and tell her what I need. partially I do feel like going weekly would progress treatment.
About Kathy Sexton, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1700193125
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Sexton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathy Sexton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathy Sexton works at
3 patients have reviewed Kathy Sexton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Sexton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Sexton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Sexton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.