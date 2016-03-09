Kathy Scalise, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathy Scalise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathy Scalise, MED
Overview
Kathy Scalise, MED is a Counselor in Coppell, TX. They graduated from N/A and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Kathy Scalise works at
Locations
-
1
Coppell Counseling Center413 W Bethel Rd Ste 202, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (214) 293-4794
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathy Scalise?
Easy to talk with; good listener; offers several different help media
About Kathy Scalise, MED
- Counseling
- English
- 1316001035
Education & Certifications
- N/A
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Scalise has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathy Scalise accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathy Scalise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathy Scalise works at
4 patients have reviewed Kathy Scalise. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Scalise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Scalise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Scalise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.