Kathy Odham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathy Odham, ARNP
Overview
Kathy Odham, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.
Kathy Odham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Julie Kelch MD PA616 Universal Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32303 Directions (850) 385-1839
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathy Odham?
About Kathy Odham, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306802996
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Odham works at
Kathy Odham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Odham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Odham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Odham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.